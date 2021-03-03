You have no power to determine Domelevo's nationality - Bright Simons to Audit Service Board

Vice President of IMANI, Bright Simons

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons has questioned the authority of the Audit Service Board in determining whether the Auditor General, Mr Daniel Yao Domelevo is a Ghanaian or not.

Mr Domelevo after exhausting his mandatory leave ordered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was supposed to resume his duty on Wednesday, 03 March 2021.



However, the Audit Service Board which has been involved in a series of confrontations with the Auditor General has written to him asking him not to resume office.



The basis of the Board's position is that Mr Domelevo’s actual date of birth as uncovered by the Board shows he is supposed to have retired in 2020.



Again, the Board refers to a document that proves that the Auditor General is a Togolese and not Ghanaian.

Reacting to this news, Mr Bright Simons in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb described the Audit Service Board’s action as ill-advised.



According to him, it behoves only on a Court of Law to determine definitively matters on citizenship in accordance with the law.



“Only a Court of Law can pronounce definitively on citizenship in Ghana according to Ghanaian law. Even the President of the Republic is not clothed with that power so the Audit Service Board's actions are ill-advised,” he wrote.