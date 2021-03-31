You have no right to criticise Ofori-Atta in his 2nd term – NDC MPs told

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Editor of the Hawk Newspaper, Charles McCarthy has expressed his surprise at Parliament, especially the minority caucus’ decision to approve Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister for a second term.

According to him, instead of minority Members of Parliament (MP) doing the needful, they are now focused on trading favours which is sad.



“The scratch my back I scratch your back syndrome is bad. Something must be done about this”, he shared.



He noted that the only grounds upon which a minister-designate can be rejected by Parliament is if the appointee breaks the law. “And Ken Ofori-Atta did that as Finance Minister in President Akufo-Addo’s first term of office”.



“Ken flouted appropriation laws, he has not accounted for oil cash, we have seen budget overruns and when he faced the Appointments Committee he admitted all these. So why validate him as Minister when he has not given clarity on these issues?”



Charles insists minority MPs do not have the concern of Ghanaians at heart but are rather concerned about lining their pockets.



“This is a man who was criticised by most NDC MPs and now they have approved him. So can they criticise him now?” he asked.

On his authority, the most painful part in all this is the defence NDC MPs are coming up with. “They allege he messed up in his first term and only approved his nomination because he needs to go and clean up his mess. Is that how this is done?? It is very sad”.



He made this known in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah of Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Parliament has approved the nomination of Ken Ofori-Atta as minister responsible for Finance in the Akufo-Addo led administration.



His approval comes after the Appointments Committee by consensus recommended his approval to the House.



Parliament, as a whole, approved the nomination by a voice vote.