You have our full support - NDC women's wing to Prof Opoku-Agyemang

The Greater Accra women’s wing of the National Democratic Congress have thrown their weight behind the newly appointed running mate of the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was unanimously endorsed by the National Executive Committee of the NDC at a meeting, in Accra on Monday, July 6 to partner John Mahama in the December 7 polls.



Her appointment has received quite a number of positive feedbacks especially from many women who are excited about the ‘change’.



According to the communique, the NDC women assured their unflinching support for Prof Opoku-Agyemang “to deliver victory for John Mahama’s second term presidency”.



Below is the full statement:



GREATER ACCRA REGIONAL WOMEN'S WING OF NDC CONGRATULATES PROF. JANE NAANA OPOKU-AGYEMAN AS RUNNING MATE TO H.E JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA

Early this afternoon, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the great NDC unanimously endorsed the running mate nominee presented by the Flagbearer, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.



Prof. Opoku-Agyeman, per records available is an accomplished Scholar, has led a number of progressive and transformative policies as a Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and as a Minister for Education.



She is an honest person, a team player, a mentor and role model, a listening and caring mother for all and above all God-fearing.



As women, have made strides and climbed high positions in leadership and governance, like Chief Justice, Speaker of Parliament, Chief of Staff, Attorney General, Electoral Commissioner, and many more.



The long overdue History is about to be made and Isha Allah, on December 7.

As we congratulate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman on her nomination as first female running mate for our great party, we seize the opportunity to call on all women in Ghana, all gender activists and women groups to give their unflinching support to this long dream of taking women pivotal role in nation building to a higher level.



The Greater Accra regional Women's wing of the great NDC wishes to assure the running mate of our full support to deliver victory for John Mahama’s second term presidency that will once again restore hope and transform the lives of Ghanaians, especially women and children.



Mrs Felicia Mekpoi Bortey



Greater Accra Regional Women's Organizer



NDC

