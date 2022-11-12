You have performed abysmally – Gomoa Chief calls out Akufo-Addo, DCE

The Nifahene of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, Nana Adu Boata, took the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the cleaners during a durbar of chiefs and people of Gomoa Mumford in the Gomoa West District.

The traditional leader was irked by the statements of the District Chief Executive for the Area, Bismark Inkoom, who had sought to tout his achievement and that of the governing New Patriotic Party during his address at the funeral.



“When I die, I want my children to remember me as the DCE who ensured that a harbour was constructed, I promise that will come to pass. We are building a health centre in Mumford. We saw the need for a police station and now the only police station with Air Condition in Gomoa West can be found in Mamford. President Akufo-Addo is indeed awesome,” the DCE told the gathering.



However, Nana Adu Boata rubbished the DCE’s attempt to tout the government saying his claims of bringing development to the area was a lie.



“The DCE and his people have touted themselves here but the truth is they have performed abysmally. Just look at the poor state of our roads. It was during the second term of President Kufuor that they graded the road to ostensibly fix it but that was to deceive us they did not construct the road. NDC also came to power for 8 years and equally deceived us by not constructing the road," he said.

“It amazes me that the politicians are always singing their own praise but they have done nothing. The cars they drive in and all the money they spend is from our taxes. They are responsible for the hardship in the country so if they tout themselves that is deceptive,” he stated.



The Chief emphasised that the only way he will appreciate the effort of government was when roads in the area are properly constructed to bring relief to the people of Mamford.







GA/ESA