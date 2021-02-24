You have rights but don’t promote LGBTQ+ in Ghana – Edem Senanu

Edem Senanu, Coalition on Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values

A member of the governing council of the Coalition on Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Edem Senanu has made a strong case for the banning of homosexuality and its promotion in Ghana.

Speaking to Prince Minkah on XYZ Tonight on TV XYZ, Senanu indicated that advocating for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Intersex (LGBTQI) rights was wrong since the country’s laws frown on such practices.



“I don’t think this has to deal with rights…we see it is not fundamental,” he said and contended that they had the right to access health and many rights but asking for rights to promote homosexuality and its related practices was far-fetched.



“They have the rights of choice [but] we are only saying that don’t begin to promote that practice. We are saying that in the Ghanaian culture, 9 out of 10 people say that this is a no, no, no.” Senanu added.



He also disclosed that he conducted a survey in 2015 which showed that 88% of Ghanaians did not want gay rights to be legalized in the country because of its tendency to corrupt the moral fiber of the country.



The European Union (EU) in Ghana confirmed it participated in the opening of the group, LGBT+ Rights Ghana, on January 31, 2021.

The EU said it also supported a fundraiser to officially introduce and promote the group’s office and community space in the country, notwithstanding the fact that it is a criminal activity in Ghana.



This week, operatives of National Security raided the office of the LGBTQI group and closed it down following the announcement from the group that they were operating in the country.



President Akufo-Addo is yet to make his stance known on the matter that is being supported by some foreign diplomats in the country.



However, on the same programme, Peter Bismark Kwofie, an Internal Relations Expert also stated it will be difficult for Ghana to reject homosexuality outrightly.



“European Union won’t just stand up and set up such an office. They’ll follow the diplomatic rules of the country before,” he noted and argued that leaders in the country may have been informed about the development.

“The implications economically is that, you know Ghana works with European Union… and taken loans from the European Union,” he said painting a gloomy picture for the country’s economy if LGBT is banned.



He pointed out that promoters of these groups come into the country with investors and as such, when the country makes “draconian laws” to drive away such people, the country’s currency will depreciate the more.



“You can’t say no [to LGBTQI] because you [Ghana] have signed up to lots of treaties that binds you internationally as well as protecting the rights of others.”