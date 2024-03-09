'You journalists are intellectually very lazy' - Kwame Pianim laments falling standards

Kwame Pianim

Economist and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Pianim has berated the media for failing to do due diligence with some of the stories that they put out.

He described journalists as "intellectually lazy" while discussing recent reports that he had been appointed an economic advisor to the campaign of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



In an interview on TV3 earlier this week, Pianim said the report amounted to fake news and that he had at no point been approached to serve on the campaign team.



"When you see the members of the manifesto committee, did you see anybody my age or experience?," he asked the interviewer before adding: "I think you journalists are intellectually very lazy.



"When you see that somebody like me who has been criticizing the management of the economy and I am now part of an advisory group, don't you call me to ask me, 'is it you and why?' No, don't congratulate me, it is not me," he added.



Pianim, per GhanaWeb count, is the fourth member of the expanded manifesto committee list to deny having been preinformed before being included.



Watch his reaction on a myriad of issues below:

Questions are being asked as to how Dr Bawumia selected his manifesto team and economic advisory council.



Economists, Kwame Pianim is the latest to deny being a member of Bawumia's economic advisory team. He says he is unaware of the existence of such a team and he's not part… pic.twitter.com/3W3OCWvigS — Kyei Meshack (@KyeiMeshack) March 6, 2024

