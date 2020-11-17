You kept Amidu in the dark - Lawyer fires govt

Prof Stephen Asare

Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar has reacted to Martin Amidu’s resignation as Special Prosecutor saying there is no justification for issuing someone a warrant of appointment only for the letter of appointment to come two years later.

He was responding to Amidu’s claim that although he was appointed in 2018, his letter of the appointment came in February 2020.



The respected lawyer further asserted that it is not the business of the president to be inviting independent persons to his office after they have conducted a probe into issues.



Lawyer Azar added that ”The only thing worse than that is not to pay the person for two years while keeping him in the dark as to the nature of his benefit and emolument.”



Read his opinion below



My opinion is that the SP should have stood his grounds and continued with the Agyapa investigation. This is exactly what Justice Abban did when General Acheampong attempted to interfere with the tabulation of the UNIGOV results.



I also think Presidents should avoid inviting independent officers to the Presidency to discuss their work, especially if such work implicates the executive. Such invitations compromise independence in appearance and further the myth that the President is a King.

We should stop creating offices just to check a box. Offices require logistics (building, supplies), budget and staff. These things must be in place as a condition precedent to the creation of offices. Incidentally, we should also stop creating overlapping bureaucracies, all underfunded.



There is no justification for issuing someone a warrant of appointment only for the letter of appointment to come two years later. The only thing worse than that is not to pay the person for two years while keeping him in the dark as to the nature of his benefit and emolument.



Finally, the boards of these independent bodies serve no purpose. In fact, some of them just cause troubles.







