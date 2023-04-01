You know next to nothing about politics – Salam Mustapha tackles Prof. Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo

National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha has rubbished the assertion by Prof. Ransford Gyampo that the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC’s) national executives are more competent and up to the task than their counterparts in the NPP.

Mustapha, in a post on social media, described the claim by the academic as baseless and ridiculous.



According to the leader of the governing party’s youth wing, the facts and recent happenings in the country’s political space rather put the NPP’s national leadership ahead of that of the NDC.



“As an academic and self-acclaimed researcher, I expected him (Prof. Gyamfo) to have backed such an opinion with his parameters of judgment. What tools did he use to arrive at such a conclusion? I guess it’s just emotions. That is very warped. Emotions are not a substitute for science.



In a post on social media on Tuesday, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, who is a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, assessed the performances of the National Chairmen and General-Secretaries of the two main political parties, the NPP and the NDC.



Prof. Gyampo labeled the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua as a “massive disappointment” and the party’s National Chairman, Stephen Ntim as an outworn player in the political space.

The academic said despite the fact that the NDC’s National Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah, and its General-Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey recently failed to rally the party’s side in Parliament behind its decision to reject President Akufo-Addo’s nominees, they are more competent and could stand their grounds than their NPP’s counterparts.



But challenging this assertion, Mustapha pointed out that the NPP’s duo was able to calm tempers in the party’s caucus and got members to back down on their demand for the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



This, he said, was not achieved on a silver platter but through rigorous persuasive initiatives and a display of competent leadership.



However, the same cannot be said of their NDC counterparts who could not marshal their parliamentary caucus to carry through with the party’s resolution on the president’s nominees.



Mustapha wondered how the political science lecturer could make such an assertion in the face of these facts, suggesting that the academic may have swayed by the NDC National Chairman’s famous traditional attire to make such pronouncements.

“If Prof is swayed by the decorated batakari of the NDC chairman, he should say so. But there’s no variable to show that the NDC has been any better… I challenge the professor to produce it”.



He advised him to stay in his academic field and not venture in political debates as he said the political science lecturer knows next to nothing in politics.



“Tell this to the learned professor that we respect his academic achievements but when it comes to politics. He knows next to nothing.



Politics is not a classroom business and having data to write on social media and grant zoom interviews to radio stations. Come to the field and experience the real politic. Such undermining and sweeping posts should not be tolerated”.