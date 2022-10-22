'You lack common sense' - NDC chairman slams NAPO over Mahama attacks

Ashanti Regional chairman of NDC, Augustus Nana Kwasi Andrews

The Ashanti Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Augustus Nana Kwasi Andrews has laid into the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh over his attack on former president John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on Oyerepa FM, Nana Kwesi Andrews protested that NAPO as he is widely known in the political space disrespected the former president with the statement he made during President Akufo-Addo’s tour of the Ashanti Region last week.



He cautioned him against comparing the achievement of President Akufo-Addo in the Ashanti Region to that of John Dramani Mahama in the Ashanti Region.



“You lack sense; you can’t speak against a former president of the nation like that. What have you done for the Ashanti region? Don’t compare yourself to Mahama because he has done a lot for this nation.” Nana Kwasi fumed.



"If we want a man to face or deal with Mahama does that include Napo in any way? He should tell us what he has done for the people of Manhyia South. And because he wants to be running mate to a failed economist he decides to attack JM just to win the attention of Nana Addo and Bawumia. Even Bawumia himself has been humbled now after attacking Mahama how much less he Napo.”



Addressing traders in Kumasi during President Akufo-Addo’s four-day tour of the region, NAPO bragged that John Mahama would be no match for the NPP in the 2024 elections.

He opined that the Asantes owe the NPP responsibility to vote massively for them in the 2024 elections, adding that God would not be happy with them should they pick Mahama over the NPP candidate.



“I thank God that the NDC did not get any better person than John Mahama. Therefore I have made my mouth ready for John Mahama. This is because we have not forgotten when he stood in Kumasi and insulted us. We are going to teach him wisdom. We will teach him to know that, his words must be clean”.



NAPO also chided the media over what he considers to be preferential treatment handed John Mahama by the media.



“When John Mahama insulted Asantes, I didn’t hear any media person condemning it on radio. Some even said they never heard it. But immediately Nana Addo says something, they will take it up against him, and criticize him”, he chided.