General News

You'll be disgraced if you're joining politics for money - Kufour advises hungry youth

Former President John Agyekum Kuffour

Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufour has advised the youth against joining politics with the intention of making quick money.

According to him, every individual who joins politics should prepare very well before embarking on the journey because they will be disgraced if they think politics will make them quick money.



Mr. Kufour made this comment when he was interacting with students under the Kufour Scholars programme.



To him, he was born to a privileged family so he did not join politics to make wealth for himself but to better the lives of the Ghanaian.

“I knew that to be a politician with some reach, you need to equip yourself well so that you don’t go compromising yourself by taking bribes and things like that. If you want to do the right things in politics, you needn’t be corrupted," he said.



"You do your work well but always knowing how to live within your limits and if you know you want to pursue that knowing you are not coming from the background with resources, then I say please don’t go in there as an avenue to enrich yourself, prepare before you get in there so time you get in, you have your house, you have your vehicle and you are able to put your child to good school."



"If you do not prepare yourself and you just rush in saying that’s the way to make money, you go sooner or later you get tempted and the disgrace will be coming,” the former President concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.