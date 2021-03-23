You’ll be grilled vigorously - Apaak tells Ofori-Atta

MP for Builsa South, Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament (MP)for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has said his side in Parliament will hold Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta to strict proof on various issues during his vetting.

The former Finance Minister, who was nominated by President Akufo-Addo to continue to serve in the same office, left the shores of Ghana to the US for extra post-COVID-19 infection treatment.



After spending 5 weeks in Minnesota, he arrived last Saturday barely 24 hours after Parliament had approved the 2021 budget statement he should have presented, had he gone before the Appointments Committee and got approval.



Ofori-Atta has since presented himself to President Akufo-Addo and is expected to be vetted soon.

However, some political activists believe he probably dodged an anticipated



tough time at the Appointments Committee where he was expected to answer begging question on shady deals including the PDS, Agyapa and other government expenditure.



Although Ofori-Atta had written to the Speaker for a two-week grace period to treat himself, not much was heard about him whilst away.