You'll be held responsible for any eventuality - Offinso MCE's 'warning' to KK Sarpong

KK Sarpong, former GNPC boss receiving homage

Kingsley Owusu-Appaih, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Offinso Municipal Assembly warned against a factional procession in the recent chieftaincy tensions in the area.

In a letter dated March 14, 2024, the MCE's office addressed Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong, who had been reportedly nominated as Offinsomanhene, Paramount Chief of Offinso, by the deposed queen mother of Offinso.



Nana Ama Serwah Nyarko, destooled since January 2024, had been silent until a letter dated March 13, 2024, purportedly under her letterhead, was posted on social media claiming to have appointed KK Sarpong as Offinsomanhene.



The letter addressed to the MCE said she had nominated Sarpong, the former Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) boss as the new Offinsomanhene.



But the MCE's letter, addressed to KK Sarpong directly, referenced plans to hold a familiarization tour of parts of Offinso but added that the Council was asking that the plans be postponed.



"The Council wish to advise your outfit to rescind your decision and suspend the programme until further notice.

"Please, if you fail to comply with this directive, you will be held responsible should there be any eventuality," it added.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's decision to destool the queen mother was after she repeatedly nominated KK Sarpong as paramount chief and refused to heed Otumfuo's admonition to bring a more worthy person because Sarpong was not a royal and that more worthy candidates were available to be nominated.



Pro-KK Sarpong indigenes protested last week, and he was captured in a video receiving homage from some subjects. Manhyia has yet to comment on the developments.







SARA