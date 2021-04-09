You'll be wasting your time if you decide to contest Mahama - Lawyer tells likely candidates in NDC

Prospective candidates who intend to contest for the flagbearership position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024 have been asked to have a rethink.

Lawyer Stephen Kingsley Bennieh, a member of the Communication team of the NDC contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's the Platform programme said it will be a 'waste of time' for anyone to contest since former President John Mahama is the only one who will lead the party in 2024.



"If Mahama decides to contest again in 2024, anybody who comes will be wasting their time; he's not going to go unopposed but if you pick a form you will be worrying yourself..." he pointed out.

Listen to him in the video below:



