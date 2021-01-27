You’ll continue to inspire generations of Ghanaians – Mahama eulogizes Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings, Former President of Ghana

Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama has said that the memory of Jerry John Rawlings countless generations of Ghanaians.

Final burial rites for the Late former President is currently ongoing in the country’s national capital, Accra.



Tributes keep pouring in for the late former President with many describing how illustrious he was while alive.



In a post shared on Facebook by former President John Dramani Mahama, he said: “Our Legend Lives On! ‘Boss’- you may be gone but your memory will continue to inspire countless generations of Ghanaians”.

He continued that “You were and remain the soldier of a lifelong and restless quest for freedom and justice”.



The late former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12 after a short illness.



