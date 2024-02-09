You’ll fail if you don’t respect the power of the Ashanti Kingdom – Otumfuo

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has indicated that the history of Ghana cannot be written without the mention of the Ashanti Kingdom.

The king says the Ashanti Kingdom stands paramount in everything that happens in the country and therefore should be accorded the needed regard and honour.



He says if the white man with all her ammunition could not destroy the Ashanti Kingdom, nothing could destroy the kingdom built with the sweat and blood of the forefathers.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu was speaking at the celebration of the anniversary of the Sagrenti War.

He said, “You cannot take the Ashanti Kingdom out of anything concerning this country. You can say that you’ll not involve the Ashanti people or hate the Ashanti Kingdom, but you’ll not succeed if you don’t involve Ashanti. All the political parties are aware that if they ignore the Ashanti region, they will not succeed.



If you get power and decide to forget the Ashanti Kingdom, you will pay dearly for it. We know the history of this country and the role the Ashanti Kingdom played and continues to play. Sometimes, we just want to act like we don’t know, but clearly, you are aware of the power the Ashanti Kingdom wields,” he said.



He noted that the Ashanti Kingdom has been open to everyone but the hatred for the Kingdom is worrying and should not be countenanced.