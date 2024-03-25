You’ll have factories under my leadership – Nana Kwame Bediako to Paramount Chief of Goaso

Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar

Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar, a presidential candidate for the 2024 election, has pledged to revitalize the industrial sector in Ghana, particularly in the Ahafo Region, if elected president in the elections.

During a visit to the Paramount Chief of Goaso Traditional Area, Nana Akwasi Bosompra I, Bediako expressed his commitment to establishing more factories in the region to spur economic growth.



Highlighting the decline of once-thriving factories in the country since independence, Bediako emphasized the need for corrective measures to benefit future generations.



“There were several factories established in Ghana and in Goaso after our independence but these factories aren’t working anymore.



“I am pleading with you to vote for me to correct things in our society to benefit our children and unborn ones,” he said.



In response, Nana Akwasi Bosompra I voiced confidence in Bediako's ability to deliver his promise.



“Ghana belongs to all of us, continue with your zeal and determination, it will be a tough fight but I know you can deliver,” he said.

Describing himself as a visionary leader and industrialist, Bediako outlined his plans to contribute to the country's development, citing his experience and expertise.



He stressed his multi-faceted approach, encompassing entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and economic growth.



"I am a developer, I am an industrialist, I am a visionary, I am a humanitarian philanthropist.



"I have a plan and a vision for this nation and for Africa,” he added.



EK