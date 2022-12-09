You’ll meet a hostile Chamber if you still keep Ofori-Atta – Minority to govt

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Deputy minority whip Ahmed Ibrahim says finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta will meet hostilities in parliament from his side If he remains in Office despite the agitation from Ghanaians.

“If he’s the one that they’re going to maintain then they’re going to be meeting a hostile Chamber everyday and that should explain why they should change him,” the deputy minority whip told Starr News.



He stated that government ought to take a cue from the happenings in parliament and change the Finance Minister if they want a smooth transaction in the business of the House.



“..they must learn lessons before we get to the appropriation and this is a signal” he added.



The Minority in Parliament’s Censure motion seeking to remove the embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, failed on Thursday as less than 183 MPs voted to remove the Minister.



A total of 136 National Democratic Congress MPs voted on Thursday calling for the removal of Mr Ofori-Atta but the number did not meet the two-thirds constitutional requirement for the motion to succeed.

New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament who were not in support of the motion from the Minority earlier walked out of the Chamber.



The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Mensah, who led the walkout stated that the Majority caucus will not support the censure motion describing it as baseless and politically motivated.



Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu speaking on the floor noted that the censure motion by the NDC side was intended to embarrass the Finance Minister.



“You (the Minority) want us to follow you on this misadventure. Mr. Speaker, like Pontius Pilate did, we will wash our hands of this”, he stated.