You’ll never know peace – A.B. A Fuseini send a direct message to Akufo-Addo

Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, MP, Sagnerigu Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu constituency in the Northern Region and the minority ranking member of communications Hon. Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini has told President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that he will never know peace.

He accuses the President of stealing the verdict of the people and until he returns it, he will be at war with himself assuring him that Ghanaians will reclaim what rightly belongs to them.



“I can assure you that the good people of Ghana will reclaim their verdict Nana Akufo-Addo has stolen and he will never have peace in this country. They tried to stop us but it never worked. If the shot all of us the last man will get there. We were not going to stop until we arrived here (EC) to present the petition”, he disclosed while reacting to the treatment meted out to lawmakers who visited the Electoral Commission (EC) to present a petition.

According to the man who is widely known for his proverbs, democracy has deteriorated under Akufo-Addo in the wake of what he termed as gargantuan theft of the verdict of the people of Ghana.



“This a day of shame in the annals of our country’s history. That even a very peaceful process to the Electoral Commission to draw attention to the level of gargantuan theft of the verdict of the people of this country, the thievery Jean Mensa are stealing the votes for Nana Akufo-Addo and MPs are here to present a humble petition and this is how we are treated. This how you treat even your own Members of Parliament what happens to the ordinary people? This how democracy has deteriorated under Nana Akufo-Addo. He has made nonsense of our democracy in his bid to steal the mandate of the people. I can tell you that he will never have peace in this country until the right verdict of the people. Nobody can attempt to steal the verdict of the people and get away with it…it will never happen”, he warned in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.