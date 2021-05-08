You’ll regret it if you underestimate #FixTheCoutry campaign – Franklin Cudjoe tells govt

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has cautioned the Akufo-Addo led government not to underestimate the ongoing #FixTheCountry social media campaign.

According to Cudjoe, the government stands to regret the political consequence if it underestimates the campaign calling for good and responsible governance.



Unlike similar campaigns witnessed in the past, Cudjoe noted that the current #FixTheCountry campaign has not been hijacked by persons with political motives.



Franklin Cudjoe, in the post, acknowledged how some government officials including the Effutu MP, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin and Spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Gideon Baako have respectively responded to the campaign.



He, then, described the Vice President’s list of things the government has fixed shared in response to the campaign as ‘purposeful’.

I have a limited honor roll for those in government that have responded maturedly to the organic and well organised #FixTheCountry campaign. Hon. Afenyo Markin on Asempa FM yesterday and Dr. Gideon Boako on Peace FM today. Both men were fantastic. If you know of others, do let me know.



By the way, the tall list of things published by Veep Bawumia in response to the Fix campaign, while politically purposeful, is also a good indicator that he wants a conversation. Give him one and let us hold the feet of the President and Veep to the same blazing fire they held Mahama's to. They will wake up. Big lessons to politicians- managing a country goes beyond slogans. If government underestimates this movement, it will regret politically because this movement unlike the previous ones that were politically hijacked with almost all the leadership now comfortably extended badges, bandages and peeping eyes of government, is rudderless, but deeply connected and they are bent on aiming at the heart of the King. The King must not die a needless death. Have a wonderful weekend. #FixTheCountry.