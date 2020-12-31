You lost, accept defeat - Akua Donkor to Mahama

Founder of Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor

The founder and presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to rescind his decision to challenge the presidential election results.

In her view, the results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) is the true reflection of the will of the people.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she indicated that there was no way the EC rigged the polls in favour of the incumbent.



She asked Mr. Mahama to accept the results and prepare for 2024.

According to her, just like she asked President Akufo-Addo to accept the 2012 presidential results, she is admonishing Mr. Mahama to do the same.



The unlettered candidate in the 2020 polls was reacting to a petition she has sent to the Supreme Court asking them to throw out the election petition filed by candidate John Dramani Mahama.