You made the fight for women rights a 'reality' - Konadu eulogizes 'darling' Rawlings

Nana Konadu Ageman Rawlings, former first lady of Ghana with husband JJ Rawlings

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has eulogized her husband the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

She has celebrated his involvement in the fight for the rights of women in Ghana while as President and even after serving term.



This she made known in her Tribute.



A tribute read on her behalf by her daughter Amina said: “With your help and support we were able to fight for the rights of women a reality”.

The late former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings is been laid to rest today after two days of laying in state.



His funeral is been attended dignitaries across the globe and was graced by the presence of the President of Ghana and his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.