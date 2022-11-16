You may never get Bawumia’s attention if you try using money – Mahama claims

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has at no point commissioned anyone to take monies from anyone for his personal political purposes.

This is the view of Dr. Kabiru Mahama, a technical advisor at Bawumia’s office who adds that using money as a means to accessing the Second Gentleman of the land is a sure route to not getting to meet him at all.



Mahama vouched for Bawumia’s strictness when it comes to the subject of receiving visitors to the extent that he often asks for background checks on such visitors.



“The Vice President has never asked anyone, has never commissioned anyone to go and take money from anyone, anyone without exception. For the fact that I would need this money, give me this money for me to do a campaign…



“If you discuss issues about money, anything about money in exchange for something the Vice President would want, you may not even get his attention for the rest of your life and I am saying it without the blink of an eye,” he stressed on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, November 15.



He added that Bawumia is so cautious, people often say he doesn’t open up and this is a result of ensuring he always is able to act in the supreme interest of the nation without distractions.



“People close to him tell you he doesn’t open up so much, he is a bit careful and wary of people coming with their own motives. He doesn’t want people to go through him to achieve interests contrary to the interest of the nation,” Mahama intimated.

Bawumia on November 14, 2022, had reason to issue a press release after a report by Anas Aremeyaw Anas alleged that a Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance had imputed corruptibility traits against Bawumia’s person.



Charles Adu Boahen was reportedly captured on tape saying Bawumia among other things needed a US$200,000 ‘appearance fee’ to meet and assist persons seeking to invest in the country.



Bawumia has dispelled the allegations and insisted that his integrity remains his most cherished asset in life.



"My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities," Bawumia said in a post calling for the minister's dismissal.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since terminated Adu Boahen's appointment and referred the contents of the investigation to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



SARA/PEN