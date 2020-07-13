Politics

‘You must apologise’ - Naa Atswei Oduro starts campaign against Chairman Wontumi

Radio presenter Naa Atswei Oduro has started her campaign against the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi for verbally attacking the National Democratic Congress’ selected Vice-presidential candidate towards the 2020 general election.

Chairman Wontumi, soon after the announcement of Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of John Mahama, took to a radio station in Kumasi, saying she was unfit to occupy the high office of the Vice-president and making other derogatory comments.



“You must apologise, whether you like it or not! Eh, Wontumi you must apologize, you will apologize!” Mrs Atswei Oduro sang on air at the Accra FM studios on July 13, 2020.



Naa Astwei implored all Ghanaians to support the demonstration and rise against the attacks on women in the country.

As part of the campaign against Chairman Wontumi, Naa Atswei has decided to prepare a gathering of ladies to walk to the central station of the NPP at Asylum Down in Accra to request an expression of remorse from him.



