You must be ashamed of yourselves - Afia Pokua scolds Nkrumah, Gyamfi over 'Papa no'

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Sammy Gyamfi

Popular media personality, Afia Pokua, says Information Minister, Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and communication chief for opposition NDC, Sammy Gyamfi should be ashamed of themselves for falling to a trending social media phrase 'papano'.

In the last few days, this phrase has become popular on social media after actress Tracey Boakye used it repeatedly to describe a married man she claims she and musician Mzbel are in the same relationship with.



Subsequently, controversial Afropop musician, Barima Sydney, released a song titled 'papano'. The song is in connection with the Mzbel-Tracy fued.



However, there was drama in Parliament Friday night when the prase 'papano' appeared on the floor as the House approved the Agyapa Royalties Limited agreement.



During the proceedings, the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP described former Deputy Energy Minister and MP for Yapei Kusawgu, Hon. John Jinapor as 'papano'.



"Mr Speaker, I want to encourage my colleagues on the other side. I want to encourage my good friend who just spoke [referring to John Jinapor]. In my hometown, we will say, 'papano'. 'Papano', I want to encourage 'papa no' to take some time and follow the structure of this conversation and support", Oppong Nkrumah told the House.



Conversely, Sammy Gyamfi in a post on Twitter, termed President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as 'papano'.

"Greetings to "papano", who is famed for groping women, has slept with more than half of the female appointees and has rewarded them with juicy appointments. Ayikoo!", he tweeted.



But commenting on this, Afia Pokua said both Oppong Nkrumah and Sammy Gyamfi should be ashamed of themselves.



According to the firebrand journalist, she was shocked to notice that Mr. Nkrumah mentioned the phrase 'papano' in Ghana's Parliament and also Sammy Gyamfi also using it on the President.



"I'm shocked that "PAPANO" was mentioned in parliament. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah paa? And Sammy Gyamfi too is pointing at the Prez as "papano" You guys should be ashamed of yourselves", She wrote on Facebook.





