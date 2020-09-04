General News

You must pay your debts to NPP in the December polls – Bawumia to Dagbon people

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The people of Dagbon have been asked to vote massively for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to show their appreciation for the peace they are currently enjoying.

Almost two decades of chieftaincy dispute was resolved by the NPP government following the successful installation of Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II as the overlord for the Dagbon tradition area.



Addressing a gathering of chiefs and elders of the traditional area, Bawumia talked up the restoration of peace as one of the major achievements by the current government.



Bawumia said the peace they are enjoying is a debt they owe which must be settled it during the upcoming elections.



“The Dagbon people, the Northern people, and Ghanaians as well are indebted to Nana Akufo-Addo for bringing peace to Dagbon and once you owe somebody a debt, you should pay it,” the Vice President is quoted by Citi FM.



“The people of Dagbon will pay that debt on December 7 by voting massively for him and the NPP government,” he added.

Bawumia also reiterated the government’s commitment to developing Dagbon.



He also promised to upgrade the Yendi airstrip.



“At the National Security Council meeting, the President agreed that we are going to have the resurfacing of the Yendi Airstrip,” he disclosed.



He also assured the Overlord, Paramount Chiefs, and their subjects of “President Akufo-Addo’s desire to ensure the development of the northern part of Ghana, having demonstrated his commitment with development projects across all parts of the north."

