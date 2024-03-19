You need help if you’re attracted to the same sex – Kwame Sefa Kayi

Host of Kokrokoo on Peace Fm, Kwame Sefa Kayi (Chairman General)

Radio personality Kwame Sefa Kayi is of the view that a man who is attracted to the same sex needs help.

He believes that it is out of place for a man to be attracted to a fellow man.



According to Kwame Sefa Kayi, it is normal for a man to be attracted to the achievements of his fellow man but things should end there.



“I can be attracted to your schooling, your business acumen, the way you dress, and your woman, but I cannot be attracted to my fellow man,” he said.



Adding that “If you are a man and you are attracted to your fellow man, then you have problems and you need all the help in this world.”



On the anti-gay bill, he indicated that he sides with the majority leader, who has been arguing for the rights of people involved in the act to be protected.

Background



Ghana’s parliament passed an anti-gay bill February 28, 2024.



The bill is expected to be sent to the president of Ghana who is expected to sign it into law.



In the past few months, the president has refused to sign private member bills passed by parliament because of a supposed financial obligation that comes with it.



Under the new bill, a maximum five-year jail term for forming or funding LGBTQ+ groups will be slapped on persons found guilty.

Lawmakers did not agree to replace the prison term with community service and counseling.



The bill which was supported by both political parties in parliament, had the backing of the Christian community, the Muslim community, and the traditional community.



Meanwhile, the president of Ghana has indicated that the bill is being challenged in court and will therefore await a ruling from the Supreme Court before he decides to assent to the bill passed by Parliament.