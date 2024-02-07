You need to have a minimum of GH¢2million to contest parliamentary primaries – Adomako Kissi

Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has shed light on the financial requirements involved in parliamentary elections, stating that a minimum of GH¢2million is necessary to contest.

Dr. Adomako Kissi, who described this amount as an entry fee with no direct influence on the election outcome, added that the financial burden in the electoral process was exacerbating despite his recent loss in the NPP Parliamentary Primaries to Elder Emmanuel Tobbin.



In the primaries, where he received 566 votes against Tobbin’s 818 out of 1,485 delegates, Dr. Adomako Kissi underscored that the financial demands in the electoral process were escalating.



Speaking on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, he highlighted the financial threshold required for aspiring MPs, stating, “I must say, as it stands now, I have close to 1,500 delegates, and in the future, if you intend to make an entrance, for anybody, you need to have a minimum of GH¢2 million. That is just to make an entrance, for just primaries.”

Expressing concern over the escalating financial demands in elections, he called for a thorough examination of the situation, cautioning that without intervention, the situation could worsen.



“I think we need to have a careful look. Eventually, some will need to buy planes for people. Looking at the way it’s going, that will still not guarantee you are winning.”



NAY/OGB