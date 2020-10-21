You ought to get serious - Dr. Apaak slams Bawumia over infrastructure record

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the latter’s statement on the achievements of the ruling government in the area of infrastructure.

Dr. Apaak in his response asked Dr. Bawumia to tell Ghanaians the number of senior high school buildings the NPP has constructed from scratch.



He opined that the record of the NPP cannot be compared to that of the because the record of former President John Mahama is outstanding.



He also described Dr. Bawumia as a liar for saying that guinea fowls flew to Burkina Faso under the former Mahama led administration.



He wants Dr. Bawumia to advise the president to debate Mr. Mahama so the brouhaha surrounding the record in infrastructure would be resolved once and for all.



Meanwhile, he has asked the Vice Preside to tell Ghanaians the whereabouts of the missing excavators seized from miners.



Folks, Dr. Bawumia ought to get serious. Which infrastructure is he talking about? Didn’t he and Akufo-Addo say Ghanaians don’t eat infrastructure when they were in opposition. And true to that thinking, is it not clear that their infrastructure record pales in comparison to that of John Dramani Mahama and the NDC.



Dr. Bawumia should not think Ghanaians are not aware of the fraudulent attempt to hoodwink them with the now discredited “delivery tracker”, which presents mounted polytanks and in some cases none existing structures as infrastructural achievements.



Speaking of infrastructure, how many secondary schools has Akufo-Addo and his NPP government built from scratch? Didn’t Akufo-Addo promise to construct 350 secondary schools from scratch? How many Universities have been built? How many CHPS compounds and hospitals has the NPP built? How many ports have been expanded?



If Bawumia wants to talk infrastructure, he should convince his boss to accept the clarion call by Ghanaians to debate John Dramani Mahama on infrastructure.

Dr. Bawumia knows full well that John Dramani Mahama invested heavily in infrastructure yet chooses to continue the lie that the NDC invested in guinea fowls. No guinea fowl went anywhere. In any case, it’s a truism that birds fly, what of excavators and aboboyaa?



It’s only under Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia that excavators and tricycles can fly. He and his boss should account for the excavators and aboboyaa, that is what Ghanaians expect, not cheap political talk.



