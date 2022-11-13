You praised and approved Ofori-Atta excellently; what has changed? - Kwesi Pratt asks

Kwesi Pratt Jnr has questioned why the Majority and Minority Members of Parliament have now turned against Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and are demanding his dismissal.

The famous 80



It may be recalled that over 80 MPs on Tuesday, October 25, held a press conference to demand that Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen be sacked from their respective roles. This led to a meeting with President Akufo-Addo where he requested that the Finance Minister be allowed to conclude IMF talks and present the 2023 budget statement.



Majority call



Subsequently, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu indicated that the call for the Finance Minister to be axed is from the entire Majority caucus.



“Even though the issue started with a group of 80-plus, the caucus meeting aligned with the decision of that group. So it is no longer the cause of the 80-plus group. It is the agenda for the entire caucus,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said to journalists in Parliament.

Meanwhile, reports rife indicate that the NPP MPs have changed their minds about allowing the Finance Minister to present the budget statement. They want a different person to do it; insisting Ghanaians have lost confidence in him.



Vote of censure



Meanwhile, the Minority has moved the motion on a vote of censure against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The Minority in its motion cited the overall mismanagement of the economy, and incompetence, among others.



Why the Change?

Kwesi Pratt Jnr speaking in a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' wondered why the once acclaimed competent Finance Minister is now being 'battered'



"These same MPs said the economic hardship is due to Russia/Ukraine war and covid. You praised him (Ofori Atta) for his competence so what has changed, to the extent that you're now demanding for his head? We need answers. Apart from that, the Minority prior to Ofori Atta's nomination said all sorts of things against him but in the end, they approved him excellently. So we need an explanation on why they're now moving a motion of censure against him. If they knew they were going to level the same accusations against him, they shouldn't have approved him in the first place...what kind of Kwaku ananse story is this? If they don't take care, a time will come they will not be taken seriously," he stated.



Listen to him in the video below:



