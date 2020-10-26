You promised to protect Ghanaians but what is happening? - STRANEK to Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Policy think-tank, Strategic Thinkers Network (STRANEK) has raised concerns over what they described as insecurity in the country.

He says the current administration promised to secure peace and security for all and must be guided by that promise.



A statement issued by the think tank recounted the recent attacks and murder of some prominent Ghanaians.



They want the government to put in measures to protect the lives of Ghanaians as promised.



THE PEACE AND SECURITY OF GHANAIANS MATTER-STRANEK-Africa*



The climate of insecurity so far in Ghana is of great worry and this reminds STRANEK-Africa of the promise made in the 2016 manifesto (Change, An Agenda for Jobs) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in page 43. In that page, the manifesto outlined how this current government will secure peace and security for all Ghanaians. A promise was made that everybody will feel safe on the streets and in their homes. Ghanaians were assured of going about their daily business with the knowledge that their properties and lives will be safe. Can it be said that the promise of peace and security for all Ghanaians has been fulfilled to some extent?



In 2017, in the Ashanti Region, a group called Delta Forces, attacked Mr. George Agyei, the then Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator. After the physical abuse and hounding him out of his office, the basis was that, the appointee did not partake in the wrestle for power prior to the 2016 general elections. Louvre blades and furniture in the office were damaged.



In the same year, the same grouping desecrated the alter of justice by attacking a sitting court. They freed 13 of their members arraigned for causing mayhem in the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council. In the end, their punishment was at best described as a clap on the wrist. On July 12 2018, at 1:20pm, two unarmed Police officers were shot by suspected armed robbers at Lapaz near the Las Palmas Restaurant. These law enforcement officers were on a community policing patrol on their motorbikes.



In a press statement by the Accra Regional Police Public Relation Officer, one of the Police Officers died whiles on treatment and the other we were told was in stable condition. On January 21, 2018, seven inmates of the Kwabenya Police Station cell escaped from custody through a cell break carried out by 6 armed men akin to what had happened the previous year with the Delta Forces. The cell break led to the shooting of the Police Officer at post named Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi. In the same year, fear gripped people of Sekondi-Takoradi of the Western Region following the kidnapping of the 3 Takoradi Girls- Mantebea Koranchie, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Ruth Love Quayson who were later pronounced dead. On September 18, 2019, STRANEK-Africa raised concerns about confirmation of DNA test conducted on skeletal remains retrieved from two places in Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region in August 2019 as that of the missing girls especially when the then Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah claimed the police knew where the three missing girls were at a press conference held in Accra on April 2, 2019.

This followed Samuel Udeotuk Wills’ (prime suspect) confession to the Bureau of National Investigations that the girls were sold for $5000.00 each in Nigeria to an operator of a ‘Baby Factory’ at Onitsha in Anambra State. He also admitted that the victims were heavily sedated and transported outside Ghana with the help of John Oji and Chika Nnodim.



Consequently, 2019 began with the murder of a high-ranking official of the Ghana Port and Harbour Authority. Mrs. Josephine Asante, a Public Affairs Manager of Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority was murdered at her residence in Afienya, Tema. The 49-year-old woman was found in a pool of blood motionless not responding to call to wake up. A police report suggested that the deceased was found with fresh cuts and semen around her pelvic region. However, autopsy report attributed her death to strangulation and asphyxia contrary to the earlier report. Ahmed Hussien Suale, an undercover journalist with the Tiger Eye PI who had investigated the corruption in the Ghana Football Association was shot dead while driving home. The dastardly act occurred after findings of that documentary was aired for public view. Reports suggest that the Late Suale was shot twice in the chest and once on the neck in the suburb of Madina.



With the space of 30 days, 5 Police officers were killed in their line of duty, the deadliest since 1992. Corporal Agatha Nana Nabin with the Northern Regional Police Command was shot at a Police checkpoint on July 30, 2019. Corporal Bernard Antwi of Manso Nkwanta Divisional Command was found dead after working hours on August 19, 2019. General Lance Corporal Alhassan Asare of the Akyem Swedru Police Station was found dead at a fuel station whiles on duty on August 20, 2019. Sergeant Michael Dzamesi and Lance Corporal Mohammend Awal, both of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) on the Buduburam stretch, were shot by armed men on August 28, 2019.



In March this year, Michael Mawutor Adzahli, the Assembly Member of the Sogakope South Electoral Area in the Volta Region was also shot dead by armed men in his residence. The wife of the deceased who had sustained severe cuts was taken to the hospital by residents.



On September 13, 2020, a 66-year-old University of Ghana Law Lecturer, Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was gruesomely murdered at his residence in Adjirigano- Accra. Reports suggest that the late Professor was lying in a pool of blood with hands and legs tied.

On October 9, 2020, an incumbent Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot and killed by armed robbers. Eyewitness account says the MP’s vehicle was shot at, upon an attempt of driving away from the robbery scene.



The Late MP was shot twice in the chest for allegedly disclosing his identity to the armed men.



The chronology of incidents has instilled fear in the citizens of Ghana hence we make a clarion call on government for tightened security going into December 2020 elections and beyond. Our lives, peace as well as security matter and we must all get involved in building our nation.