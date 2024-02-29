You promised us a better economy but we’re now buying pepper to eat our kenkey – Divine Nkrumah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Divine Nkrumah, a member of the Progressive People’s Party, has written a letter to President Akufo-Addo expressing worry over the new trend where kenkey sellers have started selling pepper.

The young politician says the current situation is alarming and points to the current state of difficulty Ghanaians are experiencing.



He also disclosed that some sellers do not sell a ball of kenkey for people who prefer the GHC4 unless they want to buy two balls.



Divine Nkrumah said it is disheartening that a man who promised to improve the economy, has done the opposite.



Despite the assurances given by the president, these circumstances suggest that he lacks what it takes to manage the economy.

He wrote: "This issue extends beyond just the price of kenkey. Currently, we are facing a resurge in dumsor, skyrocketing rent prices, exorbitant school fees, and the soaring cost of foodstuffs. Even "Kofi Brokeman", which used to be affordable for poor people, has now become unaffordable. I find myself resorting to eating gari and water due to financial constraints.



"Nana, aren't you the same person they referred to as 'yenim no fri titi' (our listening leader)? Aren't you the same visionary leader we believed in? The situation is spiraling out of control, and it is far from amusing. I implore you to take action as soon as possible because the consequences are dire."



He has therefore challenged the president to put measures in place to address the situation and help minimise the struggles Ghanaians are experiencing.



"I hope you understand the gravity of the situation and the urgency with which it needs to be addressed. Our faith in your leadership rests on the actions you take to alleviate these burdensome issues."

Dear Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,



I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to bring to your attention a concerning issue that has recently arisen in my area. The kenkey sellers, who play a vital role in our community, have started implementing new rules that are causing distress among the residents.



It has come to our knowledge that they are now selling the pepper that accompanies the kenkey separately. This means that the price of a ball of kenkey has significantly increased, with some sellers demanding GH¢4 and 5 for a single serving. Unfortunately, we feel helpless in this situation as we believe that our grievances will not be addressed.

Moreover, we were startled to discover that a new regulation has been put in place, stating that if we wish to purchase a ball of kenkey, we are obliged to buy the one sold for GH¢5. The option to buy a GH¢4 kenkey is only available when purchasing two or more balls. Last night, when I attempted to buy one of the GH¢4 kenkey, I was denied and left disappointed. I even woke up in the middle of the night feeling famished. Thankfully, I had some gari, which came to my rescue.



Nana Addo, I must express my concern regarding these developments. Are you aware that this situation is gradually affecting the well-being of the people? It is disheartening to think that you previously assured us that you have the power to improve the economy, yet these circumstances suggest otherwise. We, the citizens, don’t want to believe that you want us to suffer.



This issue extends beyond just the price of kenkey. Currently, we are facing a resurge in dumsor, skyrocketing rent prices, exorbitant school fees, and the soaring cost of foodstuffs. Even “Kofi Brokeman”, which used to be affordable for poor people, has now become unaffordable. I find myself resorting to eating Gari and water due to financial constraints.



Nana, aren’t you the same person they referred to as ‘yenim no fri titi’ (our listening leader)? Aren’t you the same visionary leader we believed in? The situation is spiralling out of control, and it is far from amusing. I implore you to take action as soon as possible because the consequences are dire.

I hope you understand the gravity of the situation and the urgency with which it needs to be addressed. Our faith in your leadership rests on the actions you take to alleviate these burdensome issues.



Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.



Sincerely,



[ Pipiro Xtel ]