'You're a chief of villagers' - Captain Smart to Okyenhene

Broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has berated the Okyenhene for labelling critiques of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as 'uncivilised villagers and witches'.

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, said that persons who have been criticising the president over the current economic hardship are uncivilised villagers, witches, and wizards who have no sense of appreciation.



"We must appreciate the feat of the president and show him appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him.



"Those insulting the president are children of villagers. They are uncivilised. No well-nurtured person will insult an elderly. If you were raised in the Church, you will not insult an elder. If you are not a villager, then you may be a witch or wizard.



"Not all will like you. Even Jesus Christ was crucified. It won't bother me if they speak with sincerity, but when you speak with hate, witchcraft, and envy, you must be careful because one day, one day! one day! one day! One day! The truth will overcome evil lies and envy," the chief said.



Reacting to this in an interview on Power FM, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Captain Smart said that the Okyenhene is a villager since he is from a small and rural township which is often referred to as a village.

He added that the traditional ruler is, in fact, a chief of villagers who is insulting people for rightly criticizing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his bad leadership.



“After all this corruption, the Okyenhene is calling us witches and villagers for complaining. To be honest with you any good citizen of this country is a villager because every community in Ghana was a village at the start of the Gold Coast.



“I mean no disrespect to the Okyenhene but he is also a villager. Because he is from a small town. Accra is bigger than Kibi. And so, if we are saying that small and rural towns are what we call villages then if you compare Accra to Kyebi then Kyebi is a village. And you are a chief of villagers,” he said in Twi.



Listen to the interview below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











IB/BOG