You’re a coward; fighters don’t run away – Lawyer takes on Martin Amidu

Ex Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

A private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw says he is disappointed in the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu over his resignation.

Martin Amidu, citing issues of political influence as the main reason behind his move, began to have traumatic experiences when he conducted a risk and corruption assessment report on the Agyapa deal.



“In undertaking the analysis of the risk of prevention of corruption and anti-corruption assessment I sincerely believed that I was executing an independent mandate under the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Act, 2017 (Act 959) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 (L. I. 2374). The reaction I received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinces me beyond any reasonable doubt that I was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption. My position as the Special Prosecutor has consequently become clearly untenable.”



Speaking on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben show with Sefa Dankwa, Lawyer Ampaw expressed his disappointment over the resignation, calling it untenable and trivial.



“Martin has been a total failure and he just wanted public funds on trivialities. His resignation has totally erased any legacy left by him as once an Attorney General.



“How could you sit in an office and write long articles, respond to Ahwoi’s book, fight with Ayariga and others over issues as a serious prosecutor? He asked.



"He is a coward, if he is really a corruption fighter he should stay and fight it, fighters don’t run away over threats and trivial issues. Martin Amidu deserves no sympathy, he has disgraced the legal profession," the lawyer said.

Amidu resigned from his position on Monday, citing political interference with his work.



However, President Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Martin Amidu.



In an acceptance letter, the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare conveyed the President’s appreciation to the former Attorney General under the Atta-Mills government.



Last week, Maurice Ampaw had issues with Martin Amidu on how he handles issues.



He claims his modus operandi has been “awful” – adding that his operation is gradually turning his office into a ‘comic relief’ department for some Ghanaians including himself.



“You don’t engage in media banter at a respected office like the Special Prosecutor. The CID office and other equally respected offices will not do that,” he jabbed.