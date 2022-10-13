'You're above this' - Nana B slams Mahama over attacks on Judiciary, EC, media

National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye, has lashed out at former President John Dramani Mahama for his recent verbal attack on the Judiciary and the media.

According to him, as a statesman, it is incumbent on the former president to rise above this kind of politics and rather learn to project the judiciary and the media when ever he gets the chance to speak on any international platform.



The former president recently reiterated his call on Ghanaian judges to deliver justice impartially to the people.



While asking the Ghanaian media to report facts without bias, and also to hold the government of the day accountable, Mr Mahama also had cause to complain about the Electoral Commission (EC) saying the electoral body owes it a sacred duty of care to the people by ensuring they are included and not excluded in the electoral process in the interest of the incumbent administration.



In series of tweets, Mr Mahama said “A judiciary owes it a duty to deliver impartial justice to the people; an Ombudsman owes a duty of care to the people to investigate all issues of malfeasance; a police force should exist to serve the people and not rein terror on them; an electoral commission owes …



But speaking on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia programme, Nana B, as the NPP National Organizer is affectionately called, pointed out that the former has benefitted from the impartial nature of the judiciary and the media, and so he should not behave as if the judiciary and the media are working against him or his party.

To him, Mr Mahama had his time in court when he was not satisfied with the results of the 2020 general elections so he should not blame the judiciary or the media with their abysmal performance in court.



"As political parties, we may have have our differences about the judiciary. My political party the NPP has had its own differences with the judiciary but that does mean the party or its leader should speak against them and make the world feel they are not a trust worthy institution in a country that is democratically independent.



"He should know that a former president he owes it a duty to project state institutions and help shape their activities without criticizing and condemning their work both locally and internationally," he added.



