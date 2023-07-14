You’re already the president: Dormaa Kontire Gyaasehene backs Kennedy Agyapong

Nana Diamono Asamoah Korkorte Kumi, Dormaa Kontire Gyaasehene

Nana Diamono Asamoah Korkorte Kumi, the Dormaa Kontire Gyaasehene, has pledged his support for Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and National Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, in his bid for the presidency.

Speaking to a gathering at Dormaa to welcome Kennedy Agyapong as part of his campaign tour, Nana Diamono Asamoah Korkorte Kumi expressed his decision to back Kennedy Agyapong's presidential aspirations, highlighting an affection shown by the MP towards the residents of Dormaa.



The Gyaasehene further stated that Kennedy Agyapong has already secured the presidency.



"What Akompreko has done, I have the hope that all of you have made up your mind… I welcome you in a special way, when I heard that you (Kennedy) were coming, I had to stop everything that I was doing to come and see you and encourage you also.



"I believe that as the MC said, for the presidency you are already the president. I have made up my mind because of the love that your people came to show us…whatever you say, you do it.



"I welcome you and hope that Dormaa East when it is time, they will vote for you…where we are heading towards, you're the one that can take us there," Nana Diamono declared.

The NPP on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, approved all ten candidates who filed to contest the flagbearership race.



The ten including Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will be subjected to a super delegates congress where the number will be reduced to five before the party’s main congress on November 4, 2023.



The other contenders in the race are former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.



Completing the list are a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.





????️ “Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong, I have seen your good works and I can assure you that you have already won the presidency because you do what you say” ~ Nana Diamono Asamoah Korkorte Kumi Dormaa Kontire Gyaasehene pic.twitter.com/28bAbT86y7 — Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong (@honkenagy) July 13, 2023

