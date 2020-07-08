xxxxxxxxxxx

You’re always promising, show us your achievements - Benyiwaa Doe to Akufo-Addo

A former Central Regional Minister, Ama Benyiwaa Doe has challenged the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to tell Ghanaians what President Akufo-Addo has been able to achieve since he took over as president.

The female politician says the president is always promising and yet, he has not been able to achieve what he promised Ghanaians.



She has, therefore, expressed strong optimism of victory for former President John Dramani Mahama in the presidential race come December 7, 2020.



Speaking in an interview with Accra based Citi TV, she said: “I want you to tell me what Akufo-Addo has done right. The man is always promising. He promised to build schools and none has been built. We are not the type of people you will want to make a mockery of. You said one constituency, one dam, but all these did not materialise."