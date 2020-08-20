Politics

You’re an excellent leader – Osafo-Maafo lauds Bawumia’s leadership as head of EMT

Osafo Maafo, Senior Minister(L) & Dr Mahamudu Bawumi(R)

Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo has heaped praises on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his professionally excellent and sterling qualities as chairman of Ghana’s Economic Management Team(EMT), concluding that the progress so far is as a result of the exceptional leadership of Dr Bawumia.

Mr Osafo-Maafo stated that even though Dr Bawumia is the chairman of the EMT, he takes interest in whatever other members do, and exhibits leadership that has ensured effectiveness and efficiency of the EMT.



“He has served and continues to serve as the Chairman of the Economic Management Team and it’s a privilege to belong to that team. I said it once and I will repeat it, the economic management team is made up of all the productive Ministries and a few others in this government and Dr. Bawumia is the Chair and he’s a Chairman with a difference, he’s a chairman who gets involved, he’s the Chairman who wants to dot the Is and cross the Tees. He’s the Chairman who wants to participate in the discussion technically and he does his homework. Doc we are privileged to have you as our Vice President,” The Senior Minister said at the Town Hall Meeting that took place at the Academy of Arts, Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

According to him, he is elated working with the Vice President and is also marvelled at his superior knowledge of things as well as his humility.



“I’ve had the privilege of working with this young man when he was at the Bank of Ghana and if there is any man who pays attention to details, it is Bawumia. If there is any man who provides unalloyed support to his superior, in this case, it was Governor Acquah, it’s Bawumia if one man has contributed positively to the performance of this current government, in my view it’s Bawumia,” he said while touting the intelligence of the Economist.

