You’re free to copy from NPP manifesto – John Boadu to NDC

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NDC) John Boadu says the oppositional National Democratic Congress (NDC) has delayed in launching their manifesto because they are waiting to copy ideas from the NPP.

He said even though the NDC gave hints two months ago that their manifesto is ready and submitted to the party executives, they have been unable to launch because they have no fresh ideas.



“They announced two months ago that their manifesto is ready but they have not been able to launch, Obviously they are waiting for us to launch our manifesto so they can copy as usual, since they have no original ideas. Well, we have launched so they are free to copy,” Mr Boadu said in his address at the party’s manifesto launch at currently ongoing at Cape Coast in the Central region.



The NPP launching its manifesto for the 2020 polls today August 22, 2020.



President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia are expected to speak at the launch.

The event is being held virtually as a result of Coronavirus.



“For persons other than members of the party’s National Council who wish to participate in the event to join the feed, such persons are encouraged to converge at the various regional offices of the party where the proceedings will be projected on large screens,” the party statement said in a statement.



The manifesto committee was chaired Madam Oboshie Sai Coffie. Members include includes Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Sammi Awuku, Lord Commey, Evron Hughes, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, Collins Nuamah, Robert Kutin Jnr, Kate Gyamfua and Abibata Shanni Mahama.

