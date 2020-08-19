General News

You're going too far, enough! - Tracey Boakye turns heat on Captain Smart over 'papa no' video

Actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye is displeased about some comments Captain Smart made on his radio show and has asked the Angel FM morning show host to refrain from tarnishing her image or face her wrath.

Captain Smart had claimed he has a copy of the video clip Kennedy Agyapong threatened to broadcast if Tracey Boakye refuses to stop blackmailing former president John Dramani Mahama.



"Ken has a video of what transpired at East Legon because I have it. Ken also has a video of what transpired in a car. That video was shot by the driver of one of the men," said Captain Smart.



"The driver knew a lady was about to enter the car so he strategically placed his phone in the car before stepping out. So it was the driver who first leaked the video; he leaked it to senior slay queen A.A."



Captain Smart further said the man at the centre of the controversy is not a politician hence, cannot be the former president.



"JM is not too dark," the radio presenter said. "'Papa no' is too dark. There are several men involved and this is traced to a fight that ensued at East Legon. Everything happened at a spot."

According to Captain Smart, Tracey Boakye is part of a group of ladies who planned to have houses before they clock certain ages.



Chronicling what he claims sparked the friction, Captain Smart said: "One of them was able to achieve this [referring to the house task]; Tracey was next to have a house. Another started building hers but was hit with a challenge so the work stalled. That was how the confusion started. It was more like 'let me look for Nana Yaa Brefo's boyfriend and snatch him'. That is the beginning of the conflict. Kennedy Agyapong knows everything."







In a sharp rebuttal, an infuriated Tracey Boakye sent a word of caution to the broadcaster. With a red headgear and a straight dress, the actress, seated in the confines of her room asked Captain Smart to not spread falsehood about her.



She denied ever being a member of a group of ladies as trumpeted by the radio personality.

"I beg you, I'm not part of any group of ladies. Don't play with the minds of Ghanaians," she unequivocally retorted. "There is no such video; I've dared whoever has any video of a supposed encounter to release it. Why do you lie about me. I beg you, keep my name out of your mouth."



"Wouldn't you have had a topic to discuss on your show if this brouhaha hadn't emerged? I've been watching your commentaries but you went a bit far this morning. I have dared you; if you have any video release it. I'm tired... Stop it! If you offend me, I'll clap back at you," a visibly angry Tracey Boakye remarked.







Tracey Boakye, an actress cum film producer, launched a verbal attack on musician Mzbel over their relationship with an unknown married man, which the former has allegedly benefited from.



Speculations were rife that the 'Papa No’, Akan meaning “the man” at the centre of the controversy was a former president but Mzbel in an interview over the weekend stated that her preference cannot be the same as Tracey's.

“Honestly, I have no idea the kind of man Tracey Boakye is talking about,” Mzbel said in an interview with Graphic Showbiz. “The men I date are not her type and I wonder why she would say she has snatched my boyfriend from me.”



"My man likes slim ladies and she is not slim. If she claims she has taken over my boyfriend who provides everything for her why is she still not okay but is saying things that I have no idea about?” a puzzled Mzbel asked.



Recently, Kennedy Agyapong, a Member of Parliament alleged that Mr Mahama, bought for Tracey Boakye her East Legon house worth $450,000.



He further claimed that Tracey has sent some naked videos of the former president to a journalist who himself isn’t clean. He threatened to expose the journalist should the latter decide to broadcast the videos sent to him.

