You're in trouble if you marry a woman addicted to sex toys - Pastor warns

File photo

Pastor Papa Anaisie Yarquah of the Kumasi Branch of the CEM Church has said that men who marry women addicted to the use of sex toys will suffer great sorrow and distress as they will be unable to compete with the sex toys.

Pastor Yarquah, who has been tackling the topic of sex amongst the married, is certain that husbands cannot meet the standard of sex toys, the parameter their wives would use to measure their sexual performance.



“Woe to any man who is married to a lady who is addicted to the use of a vibrator (sex toys). You will spend the rest of your time measured by a standard you cannot meet,” he lamented on Facebook.



Pastor Yarquah also advised men to desist from abusing drugs in order to satisfy women sexually, arguing that the consequences are dire.

“Dear Young Men, Stop abusing aphrodisiacs because you want to show a woman your sexual prowess/up your game. You will die a foolish death. Seek medical help if you must,” he advised.



Sex toys seem to be getting well-patronized lately as entrepreneurs leverage on social media to promote them.