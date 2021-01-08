You’re not our president – NDC to Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it does not recognise Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president because the 2020 election was rigged for him.

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, told journalists in the nation’s capital, Accra, until the party’s election petition is concluded and they are satisfied Akufo-Addo is occupying the presidency illegally.



“We shall not recognize Akufo-Addo as a legitimately elected president of Ghana until all issues surrounding his election are satisfactorily resolved,” he stated.

Akufo-Addo was declared winner of the election by the country’s Electoral Commission on 9 December. Akufo-Addo of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled 6,730,413 votes representing 51.59% of the total votes cast as against John Mahama’s 6,214,889 votes representing 47.36. Total valid votes after the close of poll was 13, 434, 574.



