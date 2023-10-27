You’re on the right track, you have our support – Christian Council to IGP

IGP, Dr Akuffo Dampare interacting with the Christian Council

The Christian Council of Ghana says it is impressed with the effort by the leadership of the police service to reach out to key stakeholders in their bid to enhance engagement with the public.

It comes after the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and members of the Police Management Board held a stakeholder meeting with the council at the Pentecost transit guest house in Accra on Thursday.



The meeting is part of an ongoing engagement with key stakeholders by the police service as part of their end-of-year security preparations.



Speaking at the program, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Eric Nyamekye expressed the gratitude of the council to the IGP for calling on them and taking time to explain some security matters to them.



“We thank you for the education. These are things people pay to acquire but you have shared them with us for free, we are grateful. You have our support as a council,” he said.

Adding his voice to the expression of gratitude, Bishop Gordon Kisseih, the Presiding Bishop of the Life International Church, and the First Vice-President of the GPCC council said the council is happy with the leadership of the police service and their approach to issues.



“You are on the right track and I want to assure you that you have our backing”.



On his part, the IGP gave the assurance that the police is prepared to give Ghanaians an “overdose” of security this Christmas.