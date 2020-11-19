You're our only hope so stick to your 2 weeks promise - Odawna shop owners to Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Odawna market was set ablaze Wednesday, November 18, 2020, about 1am and over 400 shops and several properties were burnt beyond recognition.

Due to this, President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited the fire disaster scene to console shop owners who lost their goods and properties because of the inferno.



During his visit, he instructed the National Board for Small Scale Industry (NBSSI) to come to the victims' rescue in two-weeks.



Just after the President made this announcement, some affected persons who spoke to GhanaWeb lauded Akufo-Addo for showing up when they needed him most, during the disastrous moment.



They, however, reminded the president to deliver on his promise as they are looking forward to the money he's promised them to start life afresh.

One of the shop owners who spoke to GhanaWeb said, “We are happy Nana Addo came here to console us but we are begging of him to stick to his 2 weeks promise because Christmas is just around the corner and we have to take care of our families”.



Another interviewee said “ We pray Nana Addo honours his promise though we can’t tell him the exact amount we want because he’s only helping us recoup our loss...if the money doesn’t come in two weeks, we’ll be home because we don’t have money to start all over so he has to deliver on his two-weeks promise to help us”.



