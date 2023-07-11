You’re repeating the same mistake Kufuor did – NDC man to Akufo-Addo

John Agyekum Kufuor and Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party have been accused of repeating the mistakes of former President John Agyekum Kufuor in their conduct and posturing over who leads the party in the 2024 elections.

According to Captain(retired John Kwame Jabari, a 1st Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Ashanti Region, former President J. A. Kufuor’s choice of his successor when he was leaving office was Alan Kyerementen while the party’s rank and file fell for Nana Akufo-Addo, a situation he asserted caused a turmoil in the party.



He noted that the development was a mistake that is being repeated by President Akufo Addo and the government with their choice of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a favorite candidate.



“You see, Kufour wanted Alan to succeed him then but it did not work, the electorate showed him were power lies, Nana Addo has not learned and he together with his people because they think they have money are pushing Bawumia to lead the NPP, it won’t work,” he said in an interview on Ultimate Fm.

The NDC Regional Ashanti regional executive argued that the governing New Patriotic Party y its history and culture rewards loyalty and long-standing membership and sacrifices to the party, hence Vice President Dr. Bawumia has fallen short of such credentials as compared to Alan Kyeremanten.



“You can impose a candidate on them, the NPP culture is ‘ye nim wu fre titi’ to it ‘we know you from the onset as a member of the party’. Where was Bawumia when Alan and co were suffering for the party” he questioned.



“The mistakes ahead of 2008 are happening again and I am praying that the NPP as a party disintegrates and splits,” he said.