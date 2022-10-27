'You're stabbing the President in the back' - Allotey Jacobs blasts non-conformist NPP MPs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has chided the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament who are calling for the resignation of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

Over eighty (80) members of the Majority Caucus have signed a petition to the President to get rid of the two Ministers and threatened to boycott government business in Parliament should the President fail to honour their request.



Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the MPs stated; “if our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing, neither will we participate in the debate.”



Eugene Boakye Antwi, the Member of Parliament for Subin MP and a leading member of the proponents for Mr. Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen's dismissal, says if the President refuses to "remove Ken, he should add Parliament to the Execuitve and rule Ghana with Ken Ofori-Atta".



Discussing the matter during Peace FM's Wednesday edition of "Kokrokoo" morning show, Allotey Jacobs registered his displeasure with the conduct of the MPs towards President Nana Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the MPs' way and manner of placing their request before the President smacks of arrogance.

"Some are arrogant," he scolded them, and cautioned them to be careful of their utterances.



The social commentator also found the MPs' behaviour to be a betrayal of President Nana Addo.



They are "stabbing the President in the back . . . For the MPs to come out openly, you are stabbing the President in the back. They didn't behave well. However, they were expressing the feelings of thousa



nds of their supporters who voted for them to be MP or to be MPs," he exclaimed.



