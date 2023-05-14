You ruled with wisdom - Dr Kofi Amoah celebrates his mother on Mothers' Day

Philanthropist and businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah has used the occasion of Mothers' Day to pay glowing tribute to his late mother Nana Abena Akyaa.
According to Dr Amoah, his mother played a pivotal role in his success and in a poetry-like manner described her as a Queen who ruled with wisdom.
He added that even though Nana Abena Akyaa is no more with the living her presence and impact are still visible for all to see.
Posting on his verified Twitter handle, Dr Amoah, who is affectionately called Citizen Kofi said
"Nana Abena Akyaa
Queen Mother
You ruled with wisdom
You loved your subjects
Oh Mother
You were a hard worker
A Royal Dancer
A Planter of Seeds
A Harvester of Plenty
Full of Hilarity
Plenty of Laughs
You made us HAPPY
Gone but here
HappyMothersDay, Maame
YOU DID GOOD
Nana Abena Akyaa— CitizenKofi (@amoah_citizen) May 14, 2023
Dr Amoah also praised Ghanaian and African women, encouraging them to continue leading with passion and courage.
"To All Mothers of Africa:
We love you
We cherish you
We salute you
May you continue to bear fruits laden with courage and wisdom and love
Happy Mothers Day Africa????????" he wrote.
Many Ghanaians have used this special occasion to celebrate their mothers and mother figures in their lives.