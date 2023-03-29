'You served well' - South Dayi MP mourns Kumawu MP

Rockson-Nelson Este Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament (MP), South Dayi

Source: GNA

Rockson-Nelson Este Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament (MP), South Dayi, Constituency, National Democratic Congress, Tuesday, mourned the passing of Philip Basoah, a former MP for Kumawu, New Patriotic Party.

In a tweet, Nelson Dafeamekpor expressed shock at the passing of his colleague legislator and described his demise as tragic.



He said Basoah was continually active in parliament the previous week.



“This is so tragic. Hon. Basoah you were so active just last week in Parliament. Very calm and focused yet highly active, especially on the Public Accounts Committee where you and I serve. Fare thee well, my brother. My deepest condolences to your family and Constituents. You served well,” he tweeted.



Born on Tuesday, November 18, 1969, Basoah died on Monday night, March 27, 2023, at age 54.



A parliamentary source close to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) confirmed the death on Tuesday, however, details of his demise are presently not known.

The former MP was one of three Majority MPs who were absent from Parliament on Friday during the debate and subsequent voting of some six new Ministers and two Supreme Court Judges.



In 2017, the late Kumawu MP first came to Parliament after winning the 2016 general elections in the constituency.



In the 2016 elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 21,794 votes making 78.2 percent of the total votes cast for the NPP.



In the 2020 general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 14,960 votes making 51.1 percent of the total votes cast.



The late Basoah was a member of the sixth and seventh Parliament.

Before being an MP, he was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a Tutor at the Agogo State College.



Until his death, Basoah was the Chairman of the Employment, Social Welfare, and State Enterprises Committee of Parliament.



He was a Christian.