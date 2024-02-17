You should not have done what you did – Martin Kpebu to Woyome

Private Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner has condemned businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome for challenging the General Legal Council’s (GLC) decision to disbar Chief State Attorney, Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh.

In a notice from the GLC dated January 31,2024, the council noted that Nerquaye-Tetteh, while defending the state against a suit by Woyome in 2011, personally caused the direct transfer of an amount of GH¢400,000 from Woyome to be transferred to his wife’s account.



According to the GLC, Nerquaye-Tetteh could not offer any reasonable explanation for the said transfer of the GH¢400,000 into the bank account of his wife.



On his part, Woyome maintains the money was a loan he advanced to Nerquaye-Tetteh's wife for her business.



Reacting to this new development in an interview on Joy FM, Martin Kpebu explained it was unacceptable and legally wrong for the businessman to challenge the decision of the GLC.



Kpebu said, “It is not possible. It is not legally allowed for Mr Woyome to do what he did at the time. It is indefensible, so putting it plainly, it is against the ethics of the profession. That is how the General Legal Council found Mr Nerquaye-Tetteh liable. He needn’t have done so.”



According to Martin Kpebu, under the circumstances, Woyome should have simply remained silent and quiet.

Kpebu’s condemnation of the act follows Woyome’s comments that he has never paid, nor will he ever pay a bribe, arguing that the state attorney is being victimized.



“If it was so genuine, it needn’t have come from M.r Woyome himself, he could have asked his friends to do that. Not when Mr Nerquarye-Tetteh had something to do with the case. There is no way he can justify it. Sometimes, silence is golden. You don’t need to speak. I am even wondering why Woyome is speaking because the more he speaks then the more he reminds us about how he has embarrassed us as a nation with what he did,” he added.



EAN/AE



