You should've left this for your serial callers - Vincent Assafuah pans Mahama over judiciary comments

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Vincent Ekow Assafuah has expressed disappointment in former President John Mahama over some comments he made concerning the Judiciary.

John Mahama, speaking at an NDC Lawyers' Conference accused President Akufo Addo of packing the judiciary with NPP-aligned judges.



He said, “Our lawyers, some of you must be prepared to go onto the bench, I know that some of you have very lucrative legal practices you will not want to leave and go onto the bench. But you can see what the current President has done; he appointed the largest number of judges onto the bench. More than 80 towards hundred and counting.



“He’s packed the court and we know that they’ve packed the court because they want to avoid accountability after they have left office. So all manner of people who have been known to be partisan, to have been executives of their party who are in the legal profession have been leapfrogged onto the Superior courts and other places.”



Ekow Vincent speaking to this described the comment as "unfortunate and condemnable".

"This is not befitting of a statesman. He should've left these comments for the serial callers and communicators. This should not be coming from a former President. Even I don't speak like that...there's a thin line between someone who is neutral and impartial" he stated on Peace FM's The Platform programme.



