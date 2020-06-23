General News

You smoke weed but street boys go to jail for it - A Plus drags politicians

Loudmouth political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, has dragged politicians through the mud, claiming that, plenty of them are chain weed smokers.

According to A Plus, about 90 per cent of people who have been in power over the years, smoked the substance yet, the poor, the ordinary and the street boys were those who suffered the consequences.



He said, if the laws of Ghana were not made in a way that only the poor will suffer, how then could a whole Managing Director of the Accra Digital Centre, Eric Ofosu Nkansah, be wandering about freely during the NPP's parliamentary primaries without wearing a face mask, when a law has been passed to curtail that.



The founder of The People's Project (TPP), could not fathom why the police, who have been tasked to enforce the law cannot arrest and prosecute Eric Ofosu and other government appointees for flaunting COVID-19 safety protocols but can so same to the ordinary Ghanaian.



He spoke about the now overwhelming "impunity" in the country.



"If Kofi Ofosu, CEO of the Ghana data center is not arrested and prosecuted for not wearing face mask, can the same police arrest and prosecute anyone for not doing the same in this country? The impunity is becoming too much!!!", he wrote on Facebook.

The post continued: "Every law in this country is made for poor, ordinary and street boys. 90% of the people who have been in power over the years smoke weed yet weed smoking is a serious crime in Ghana and many people have spent their lives in jail for that crime."



"The president just passed a law that police should arrest and jail ordinary people who go out to find their daily bread without face mask for 10 years. But your own appointee is clearly seen in this video breaking the law - no social distancing. Nothing will happen to him. But police will arrest an ordinary person and a judge will jail a poor person for 10 years for breaking the same law!!! Where is the freedom and justice?", he questioned.



He cautioned: "This was one of the major causes of the June 4th revolution. Impunity!!! Stop forcing huge volumes of gas into a tiny space, it shall explode one day."



Read his full post below.





